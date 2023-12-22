How to Watch SMU vs. Murray State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (3-8) will try to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (8-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.
SMU vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- George Mason vs Tulane (2:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Albany (NY) vs South Florida (2:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Drake vs UAB (3:00 PM ET | December 22)
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Racers have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
- SMU is 4-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 45th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Racers sit at 307th.
- The Mustangs average 75.1 points per game, just 3.0 more points than the 72.1 the Racers allow.
- SMU has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 72.1 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU scored 70.9 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 68.1 points per contest.
- The Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 83.1 away from home.
- When playing at home, SMU made 1.1 more treys per game (7.1) than away from home (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to in road games (28.0%).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 76-74
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|W 68-57
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|W 89-53
|Moody Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|@ Murray State
|-
|CFSB Center
|1/2/2024
|Charlotte
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
