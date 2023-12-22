The Murray State Racers (3-8) will look to snap a five-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (8-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

SMU vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

SMU vs. Murray State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline Murray State Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-5.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-5.5) 138.5 -220 +180 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SMU vs. Murray State Betting Trends

SMU has covered six times in 11 matchups with a spread this season.

This season, games featuring the Mustangs have gone over the point total just twice.

Murray State has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Racers games have gone over the point total six out of 10 times this season.

