How to Watch TCU vs. Nevada on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
TCU vs. Nevada Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- TCU is 9-0 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 98th.
- The 89.8 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 25.9 more points than the Wolf Pack give up (63.9).
- TCU is 9-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, TCU posted 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did when playing on the road (72.4).
- In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 76.3.
- When it comes to three-pointers, TCU fared better in home games last season, sinking 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Clemson
|L 74-66
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|Arizona State
|W 79-59
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|Old Dominion
|W 111-87
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|Nevada
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
