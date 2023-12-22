The Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

TCU vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

TCU is 9-0 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 61st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 98th.

The 89.8 points per game the Horned Frogs put up are 25.9 more points than the Wolf Pack give up (63.9).

TCU is 9-1 when scoring more than 63.9 points.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, TCU posted 5.5 more points per game (77.9) than it did when playing on the road (72.4).

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 76.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, TCU fared better in home games last season, sinking 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% three-point percentage, compared to 5 threes per game and a 28.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

