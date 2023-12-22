The Nevada Wolf Pack (10-1) will face the TCU Horned Frogs (9-1) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

TCU vs. Nevada Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other TCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Players to Watch

  • Emanuel Miller: 16.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jameer Nelson Jr.: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Micah Peavy: 11.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • JaKobe Coles: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Avery Anderson III: 9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Kenan Blackshear: 15.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Nick Davidson: 11.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 16.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 7.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Daniel Foster: 5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Nevada Stat Comparison

TCU Rank TCU AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank
7th 89.8 Points Scored 78.5 100th
115th 68.3 Points Allowed 63.9 33rd
61st 39.8 Rebounds 38.7 98th
50th 11.2 Off. Rebounds 7.7 287th
280th 6.4 3pt Made 5.4 328th
3rd 21 Assists 14.4 125th
221st 12.3 Turnovers 9.2 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.