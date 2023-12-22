How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 19 Texas Longhorns (8-2) will host the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (6-5) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of the Longhorns have averaged.
- Texas A&M-CC has put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.5% from the field.
- The Islanders are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 230th.
- The Islanders score an average of 78.3 points per game, 10.1 more points than the 68.2 the Longhorns give up to opponents.
- Texas A&M-CC has put together a 4-2 record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Texas A&M-CC is averaging 22.6 more points per game at home (90.6) than on the road (68).
- The Islanders give up 55 points per game at home, and 76.4 away.
- Texas A&M-CC drains more 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (5.2). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.5%) than on the road (32.1%).
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Omaha
|W 62-58
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 86-76
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|Texas Lutheran
|W 102-50
|American Bank Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|12/30/2023
|Schreiner
|-
|American Bank Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Incarnate Word
|-
|McDermott Center
