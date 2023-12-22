How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (2-8) will hope to break a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- North Florida vs Georgia (3:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Grambling vs Florida (4:00 PM ET | December 22)
- Elon vs South Carolina (6:00 PM ET | December 22)
Texas A&M Stats Insights
- This season, the Aggies have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
- In games Texas A&M shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Aggies are the 42nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 31st.
- The Aggies put up 75.6 points per game, eight fewer points than the 83.6 the Huskies give up.
- Texas A&M has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 83.6 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, Texas A&M posted 73.1 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road.
- The Aggies ceded 60.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67).
- In terms of three-pointers, Texas A&M was well balanced when playing at home and on the road last year, averaging 6.3 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, it put up a 34% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33% clip when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|DePaul
|W 89-64
|Reed Arena
|12/10/2023
|Memphis
|L 81-75
|Reed Arena
|12/16/2023
|Houston
|L 70-66
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/30/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|1/6/2024
|LSU
|-
|Reed Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.