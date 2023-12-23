For bracketology insights around Abilene Christian and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Abilene Christian ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 1-1 NR NR 201

Abilene Christian's best win

Abilene Christian's best win this season came against the UT Arlington Mavericks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 211) in the RPI. Abilene Christian brought home the 94-76 win at home on November 29. Payton Hull, as the leading point-getter in the win over UT Arlington, posted 31 points, while Bella Earle was second on the squad with 19.

Abilene Christian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Abilene Christian is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Abilene Christian gets the 167th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Wildcats have 19 games remaining this year, including 12 against teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records north of .500.

Abilene Christian has 19 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Abilene Christian's next game

Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters

Abilene Christian Wildcats vs. Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

