2024 NCAA Bracketology: Baylor Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Baylor be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
Want to bet on Baylor's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Baylor ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-0
|0-0
|10
|14
|48
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Baylor's best wins
Baylor's best victory this season came against the Utah Utes, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 12). Baylor secured the 84-77 win on November 14 at home. Sarah Andrews led the offense against Utah, posting 18 points. Next on the team was Dre'Una Edwards with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 75-57 over Miami (FL) (No. 24/RPI) on December 16
- 71-51 at home over Oregon (No. 62/RPI) on December 3
- 81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 89/RPI) on November 19
- 85-53 at home over Southern (No. 136/RPI) on November 6
- 73-50 over South Florida (No. 145/RPI) on December 21
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Baylor's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, Baylor has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
- Based on the RPI, the Bears have two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Baylor is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Baylor has been given the 160th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the season.
- Of the Bears' 18 remaining games this year, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records over .500.
- Baylor's upcoming schedule includes six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Baylor's next game
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. Baylor Bears
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV Channel: FOX
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Baylor games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.