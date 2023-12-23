Derrick Jones Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

In a 122-96 loss to the Rockets (his last game) Jones produced three points.

In this article, we dig into Jones' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Derrick Jones Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.9 12.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 3.5 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 14.6 16.7 PR -- 13.5 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.7



Derrick Jones Jr. Insights vs. the Spurs

Jones is responsible for taking 7.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.5 per game.

He's put up 4.3 threes per game, or 9.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.5 possessions per game, while his Mavericks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 15th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Spurs have conceded 122.2 points per game, which is 27th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Spurs have allowed 45.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them 27th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Spurs are 29th in the NBA, allowing 28.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Spurs are ranked 26th in the NBA, allowing 14.1 makes per game.

Derrick Jones Jr. vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 12 1 1 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.