Grant Williams and the Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 122-96 loss to the Rockets (his most recent game) Williams put up two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Williams, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.2 6.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.3 Assists -- 1.7 1.9 PRA -- 14.8 13.1 PR -- 13.1 11.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grant Williams Insights vs. the Spurs

Williams has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.2 per game, which account for 7.5% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

The Mavericks rank 15th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

The Spurs allow 122.2 points per contest, 27th-ranked in the league.

The Spurs are the 27th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 45.9 rebounds per game.

The Spurs concede 28.6 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs are 26th in the NBA, giving up 14.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Grant Williams vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/25/2023 35 17 6 0 4 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.