Will Houston be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Houston's full tournament resume.

How Houston ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 NR NR 95

Houston's best wins

In its best win of the season, Houston defeated the Grambling Tigers in a 106-74 win on November 19. Against Grambling, Laila Blair led the team by tallying 26 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

86-53 on the road over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 121/RPI) on December 8

66-64 on the road over UTSA (No. 135/RPI) on December 14

71-63 at home over Rice (No. 141/RPI) on December 20

81-54 at home over New Orleans (No. 220/RPI) on November 26

99-61 at home over Air Force (No. 225/RPI) on November 10

Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Cougars are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

The Cougars have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Houston has the 245th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Cougars have 18 games remaining against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Houston has 18 games left on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Houston's next game

Matchup: Houston Cougars vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Houston Cougars vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

