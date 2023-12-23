In the upcoming game against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Joe Pavelski to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Pavelski stats and insights

Pavelski has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Predators yet this season.

On the power play he has seven goals, plus two assists.

Pavelski averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.1%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Pavelski recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:31 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 19:23 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 1 0 16:14 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 18:19 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:50 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 3 1 2 11:29 Home W 8-1

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

