Matt Duchene will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators meet at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. Considering a bet on Duchene in the Stars-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Matt Duchene vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

BSSO, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene has averaged 16:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +10).

In 10 of 30 games this season, Duchene has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 20 of 30 games this year, Duchene has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 30 games this year, Duchene has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Duchene's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he goes over.

Duchene has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 101 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.