The Dallas Mavericks (16-12) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (4-23) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, December 23 at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Mavericks lost 122-96 to the Rockets on Friday. Olivier-Maxence Prosper's team-high 20 points paced the Mavericks in the losing effort.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Maxi Kleber PF Out Toe 3.4 4.2 2.0 Dante Exum PG Out Contusion 8.6 2.9 2.4 Dereck Lively C Out Ankle 8.9 7.7 1.1 Josh Green SG Out Elbow 6.9 2.9 2.4 Kyrie Irving PG Out Heel 23.0 3.9 5.2 Luka Doncic PG Out Quadricep 32.7 8.4 9.1

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Keldon Johnson: Questionable (Back), Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee)

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -7.5 238.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.