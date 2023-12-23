The Dallas Mavericks (16-12) bring a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (4-23), who have lost three straight as well.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Mavericks and Spurs.

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% lower than the 49.3% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

Dallas is 9-1 when it shoots better than 49.3% from the field.

The Spurs are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 23rd.

The Mavericks score 118.1 points per game, just 4.1 fewer points than the 122.2 the Spurs allow.

Dallas has an 11-1 record when scoring more than 122.2 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Mavericks have played better at home this year, scoring 119.8 points per game, compared to 116.7 per game when playing on the road.

Dallas is allowing 118.1 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 117.7.

In terms of three-pointers, the Mavericks have performed better when playing at home this year, sinking 15.7 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 15.1 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Mavericks Injuries