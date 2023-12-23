When the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) and San Antonio Spurs (4-23) play at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET, Derrick Jones Jr. will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Spurs

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, KENS

Mavericks' Last Game

The Mavericks dropped their most recent game to the Rockets, 122-96, on Friday. Olivier-Maxence Prosper led the way with 20 points, plus six rebounds and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier-Maxence Prosper 20 6 2 1 0 1 Dexter Dennis 18 5 4 0 0 1 Tim Hardaway Jr. 16 3 1 0 0 2

Mavericks vs Spurs Additional Info

Mavericks Players to Watch

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3.4 boards per game, shooting 40.3% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in NBA).

Jones' numbers for the season are 9.9 points, 3.6 boards and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor and 35.7% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Grant Williams is averaging 9.2 points, 1.7 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

Dwight Powell puts up 4.2 points, 3.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 69.6% from the floor.

Jaden Hardy is averaging 7 points, 1.6 assists and 1.7 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 32.1 8.3 10.3 1.1 0.5 3.6 Dante Exum 12.9 3.3 3.3 0.8 0.2 1.6 Tim Hardaway Jr. 14.9 2.9 1.1 0.5 0 2.5 Dereck Lively 7.9 6.1 0.5 0.6 1.7 0 Derrick Jones Jr. 10.4 3.1 1.1 1.1 1 1.3

