The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 44.7% the Commodores allow to opponents.

Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Commodores are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 183rd.

The Tigers score 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores give up (72.1).

Memphis has a 7-1 record when putting up more than 72.1 points.

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

This season, Vanderbilt has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Commodores' 67.8 points per game are just 4.7 fewer points than the 72.5 the Tigers allow to opponents.

Vanderbilt has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, Memphis is posting 7.2 more points per game (85.5) than it is when playing on the road (78.3).

When playing at home, the Tigers are allowing 1.7 fewer points per game (70.8) than away from home (72.5).

Memphis is making 8.8 treys per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.0 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging in road games (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Vanderbilt scored 2.2 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than on the road (73.4).

The Commodores gave up 67.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.9 on the road.

At home, Vanderbilt sunk 8.4 treys per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.8). Vanderbilt's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.3%) than away (33.8%) as well.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 @ Texas A&M W 81-75 Reed Arena 12/16/2023 Clemson W 79-77 FedExForum 12/19/2023 Virginia W 77-54 FedExForum 12/23/2023 Vanderbilt - FedExForum 12/30/2023 Austin Peay - FedExForum 1/4/2024 @ Tulsa - Donald W. Reynolds Center

Vanderbilt Upcoming Schedule