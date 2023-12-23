North Texas vs. UT Arlington December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The North Texas Mean Green (5-3) meet the UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
North Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
North Texas Players to Watch
- Aaron Scott: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Rubin Jones: 11.8 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Robert Allen: 5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jason Edwards: 14.4 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- C.J. Noland: 8.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Shemar Wilson: 14.1 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 10.6 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makaih Williams: 8.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaron Cash: 6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandyn Talbot: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
North Texas vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison
|North Texas Rank
|North Texas AVG
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Arlington Rank
|276th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|75.9
|152nd
|5th
|58.3
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|196th
|238th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|41.6
|33rd
|147th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|12.6
|21st
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.9
|66th
|324th
|10.8
|Assists
|17.8
|22nd
|157th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|14.2
|331st
