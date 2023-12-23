When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Prairie View A&M be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Prairie View A&M ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
5-6 0-0 NR NR 102

Prairie View A&M's best wins

Prairie View A&M took down the No. 182-ranked (according to the RPI) UT Martin Skyhawks, 78-66, on November 19, which goes down as its best victory of the season. The leading point-getter against UT Martin was Chris Felix Jr., who delivered 25 points with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

  • 79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on November 14
  • 76-64 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 354/RPI) on November 21

Prairie View A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-5 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

  • Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Prairie View A&M is 2-5 (.286%) -- tied for the third-most losses.

Schedule insights

  • Prairie View A&M has drawn the 80th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
  • Glancing at the Panthers' upcoming schedule, they have one game versus teams that are above .500 and 18 games against teams with worse records than their own.
  • In terms of PVAMU's upcoming schedule, it has 20 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Prairie View A&M's next game

  • Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
  • Date/Time: Thursday, December 28 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

