When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Prairie View A&M be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Prairie View A&M ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 229

Prairie View A&M's best win

Prairie View A&M beat the No. 337-ranked (according to the RPI) McNeese Cowgirls, 85-70, on November 12, which goes down as its best win of the season. In the win over McNeese, Ryann Pane amassed a team-leading 18 points. Gerlyn Smith added 16 points.

Prairie View A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

According to the RPI, Prairie View A&M has three losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Prairie View A&M has been handed the 47th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Panthers have 18 games left on the schedule, with three contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

PVAMU's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Prairie View A&M's next game

Matchup: Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers

Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

