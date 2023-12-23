Manchester United versus West Ham United is one of many solid options on today's Premier League slate.

Coverage of all Premier League action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch West Ham United vs Manchester United

Manchester United travels to play West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Game Time: 7:30 AM ET

7:30 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: West Ham United (+160)

West Ham United (+160) Underdog: Manchester United (+165)

Manchester United (+165) Draw: (+260)

Watch Fulham vs Burnley FC

Burnley FC makes the trip to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Fulham (-145)

Fulham (-145) Underdog: Burnley FC (+425)

Burnley FC (+425) Draw: (+285)

Watch Luton Town vs Newcastle United

Newcastle United journeys to face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: USA Network

Favorite: Newcastle United (-155)

Newcastle United (-155) Underdog: Luton Town (+400)

Luton Town (+400) Draw: (+320)

Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton FC

Everton FC is on the road to play Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-130)

Tottenham Hotspur (-130) Underdog: Everton FC (+310)

Everton FC (+310) Draw: (+330)

Watch Nottingham Forest vs AFC Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth makes the trip to take on Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham.

Game Time: 10:00 AM ET

10:00 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: AFC Bournemouth (+160)

AFC Bournemouth (+160) Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+175)

Nottingham Forest (+175) Draw: (+245)

Watch Liverpool FC vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC journeys to play Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Liverpool FC (+145)

Liverpool FC (+145) Underdog: Arsenal FC (+185)

Arsenal FC (+185) Draw: (+255)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.