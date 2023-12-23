The Dallas Stars, Roope Hintz among them, face the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you'd like to wager on Hintz's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz has averaged 15:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In nine of 29 games this year Hintz has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 18 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in seven of them.

In 12 of 29 games this season, Hintz has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 61.7% that Hintz goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Predators

On the defensive side, the Predators are allowing 101 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 29 Games 4 27 Points 7 11 Goals 5 16 Assists 2

