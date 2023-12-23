When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will SFA be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How SFA ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 1-1 NR NR 133

SFA's best wins

SFA picked up its signature win of the season on November 20, when it grabbed a 92-68 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI. Against Drake, Jalil Beaubrun led the team by dropping 14 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on December 2

86-76 over Loyola Marymount (No. 234/RPI) on November 19

75-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on December 19

96-70 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on November 13

SFA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Based on the RPI, the 'Jacks have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, SFA is facing the 161st-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The 'Jacks' upcoming schedule features 12 games against teams with worse records and 11 games against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to SFA's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

SFA's next game

Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Orleans Privateers

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks vs. New Orleans Privateers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:30 PM ET Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

