Will Texas A&M-CC be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Texas A&M-CC's complete tournament resume.

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 315

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

Texas A&M-CC notched its signature win of the season on November 29, when it beat the UTEP Miners, who rank No. 204 in the RPI rankings, 67-63. Dian Wright-Forde put up a team-high 17 points with two rebounds and two assists in the game against UTEP.

Next best wins

86-76 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 287/RPI) on December 15

62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 334/RPI) on December 9

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-3

The Islanders have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Texas A&M-CC faces the 247th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

In terms of the Islanders' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have four contests against teams above .500.

Corpus Christi has 19 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Schreiner Mountaineers

Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Schreiner Mountaineers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:30 PM ET Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

