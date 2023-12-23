Victor Wembanyama will lead the San Antonio Spurs (4-23) into a away game against Tim Hardaway Jr. and the Dallas Mavericks (16-12) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Mavericks vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and KENS

BSSW and KENS Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tim Hardaway Jr. Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 590.2 1021.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 23.6 40.9 Fantasy Rank 107 18

Buy Hardaway and Wembanyama gear on Fanatics!

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Tim Hardaway Jr. & the Mavericks

Hardaway's numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3.4 boards per contest, shooting 40.3% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

The Mavericks average 118.1 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 117.9 per outing (22nd in the NBA). They have a +8 scoring differential overall.

The 42.2 rebounds per game Dallas averages rank 23rd in the NBA, and are 4.2 fewer than the 46.4 its opponents pull down per contest.

The Mavericks hit 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) while shooting 36.3% from deep (18th in the NBA). They are making 2.5 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drain 12.9 per game while shooting 36.9%.

Dallas has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (second in NBA action), 2.1 fewer than the 13.5 it forces on average (14th in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama gives the Spurs 18.5 points, 10.7 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.4 steals and 3 blocks (first in league).

The Spurs are being outscored by 11.9 points per game, with a -321 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.3 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 122.2 per outing (27th in league).

The 43.4 rebounds per game San Antonio accumulates rank 19th in the NBA, 2.5 fewer than the 45.9 its opponents record.

The Spurs connect on 12.7 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA). They are making 1.4 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.1 per game at 38.7%.

San Antonio has committed 15.7 turnovers per game (28th in NBA), 2.8 more than the 12.9 it forces (20th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tim Hardaway Jr. vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Tim Hardaway Jr. Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game -0.8 -6.5 Usage Percentage 24.7% 29.4% True Shooting Pct 55% 52% Total Rebound Pct 6.5% 19.3% Assist Pct 7.7% 14.8%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.