Can we expect UT Arlington to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UT Arlington ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 180

UT Arlington's best wins

UT Arlington took down the No. 223-ranked (according to the RPI) Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, 75-71, on November 6, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. The leading scorer against Oral Roberts was DaJuan Gordon, who posted 24 points with 14 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

86-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 229/RPI) on November 29

82-69 at home over Alcorn State (No. 292/RPI) on November 22

76-73 over Air Force (No. 309/RPI) on December 16

UT Arlington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

UT Arlington has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, UT Arlington faces the 112th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Mavericks' upcoming schedule includes seven games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.

Arlington has 19 games remaining this season, including one contest versus Top 25 teams.

UT Arlington's next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

