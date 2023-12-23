Saturday's contest at UNT Coliseum has the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) taking on the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) at 2:00 PM (on December 23). Our computer prediction projects a 71-66 win for North Texas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The game has no set line.

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

UT Arlington vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 71, UT Arlington 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. North Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: North Texas (-4.9)

North Texas (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.4

North Texas is 5-3-0 against the spread, while UT Arlington's ATS record this season is 7-2-0. The Mean Green are 6-2-0 and the Mavericks are 7-2-0 in terms of hitting the over.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game, with a +31 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (184th in college basketball) and give up 72.2 per outing (219th in college basketball).

UT Arlington wins the rebound battle by seven boards on average. It records 39.9 rebounds per game, 57th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.9.

UT Arlington makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball) while shooting 33.6% from deep (173rd in college basketball). It is making 1.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.2 per game at 35.6%.

UT Arlington has committed 3.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.8 (346th in college basketball) while forcing 11.7 (219th in college basketball).

