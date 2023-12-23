How to Watch UT Arlington vs. North Texas on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5) will try to end a four-game road slide when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (5-5) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at UNT Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. North Texas Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 43.4% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 39.7% the Mean Green's opponents have shot this season.
- UT Arlington is 4-4 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 59th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mean Green sit at 143rd.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 75.0 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 59.8 the Mean Green allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 59.8 points, UT Arlington is 6-4.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison
- UT Arlington scores 79.7 points per game at home, and 67.8 away.
- At home the Mavericks are giving up 64.2 points per game, 19.8 fewer points than they are away (84.0).
- UT Arlington knocks down more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than on the road (6.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than away (28.6%).
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|UNT Dallas
|W 74-37
|College Park Center
|12/16/2023
|Air Force
|W 76-73
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 77-66
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ North Texas
|-
|UNT Coliseum
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
