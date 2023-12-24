At Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24, the Miami Dolphins meet the Dallas Cowboys, kicking off at 4:25 PM ET. The Cowboys should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Dolphins sport the 14th-ranked defense this year (21.0 points allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking best with 31.5 points per game. The Cowboys are generating 368.1 total yards per contest on offense this season (sixth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 294.3 total yards per game (sixth-ranked).

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (+1) Over (49.5) Cowboys 27, Dolphins 26

Cowboys Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cowboys.

Dallas has put together a 9-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cowboys have been an underdog by 1 point or more this year three times and failed to cover in all three.

Dallas and its opponent have combined to hit the over eight out of 14 times this season.

The over/under for this game is 4.1 points higher than the average scoring total for Cowboys games (45.4).

Dolphins Betting Info

The Dolphins have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this game.

Miami has covered nine times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

The Dolphins have covered the spread eight times this season (8-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

A total of eight out of 14 Miami games this season have hit the over.

Dolphins games this season have posted an average total of 46.9, which is 2.6 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Dolphins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 31.5 21.0 35.9 16.4 27.1 25.6 Dallas 30.8 18.9 39.9 15.4 21.7 22.3

