Cowboys vs. Dolphins Injury Report — Week 16
Entering this week's action, the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Miami Dolphins (10-4) on Sunday, December 24 at Hard Rock Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .
Last time out, the Cowboys fell to the Buffalo Bills 31-10.
The Dolphins enter the matchup after winning 30-0 over the New York Jets in their last game on December 17.
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|Back
|Doubtful
|Zack Martin
|OG
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Malik Hooker
|S
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Johnathan Hankins
|DT
|Knee
|Out
|Viliami Fehoko
|DE
|Knee
|Questionable
|Matt Waletzko
|OT
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Durham Smythe
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Liam Eichenberg
|OL
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeShon Elliott
|S
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kader Kohou
|CB
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Elijah Campbell
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jalen Ramsey
|CB
|Vet rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jevon Holland
|S
|Knees
|Questionable
|Emmanuel Ogbah
|DE
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Andrew Van Ginkel
|LB
|Oblique
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Robert Hunt
|OL
|Hamstring
|Out
|Cam Smith
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Lester Cotton Sr.
|OG
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Austin Jackson
|OL
|Oblique
|Questionable
|Devon Achane
|RB
|Toe
|Did Not Participate In Practice
Cowboys vs. Dolphins Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV Info: FOX
Cowboys Season Insights
- The Cowboys are generating 368.1 total yards per contest on offense this season (sixth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 294.3 total yards per contest (sixth-ranked).
- The Cowboys have been a top-five unit on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank second-best in points per game (30.8) and fifth-best in points allowed per game (18.9).
- The Cowboys rank sixth in the NFL with 251.6 passing yards per game, but they've been lifted up by their defense, which ranks fourth-best by surrendering just 176.9 passing yards per contest.
- Dallas is compiling 116.5 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (12th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 117.4 rushing yards per game (19th-ranked) on defense.
- The Cowboys have fared really well in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of +9 ranks third-best in the NFL, with 21 forced turnovers (13th in league) and 12 turnovers committed (first in league).
Cowboys vs. Dolphins Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-125), Cowboys (+105)
- Total: 49.5 points
