Entering this week's action, the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they meet the Miami Dolphins (10-4) on Sunday, December 24 at Hard Rock Stadium, with the opening kick at 4:25 PM .

Watch the Cowboys in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Last time out, the Cowboys fell to the Buffalo Bills 31-10.

The Dolphins enter the matchup after winning 30-0 over the New York Jets in their last game on December 17.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tony Pollard RB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Tyron Smith OT Back Doubtful Zack Martin OG Thigh Questionable Malik Hooker S Ankle Questionable Johnathan Hankins DT Knee Out Viliami Fehoko DE Knee Questionable Matt Waletzko OT Shoulder Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Raheem Mostert RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Tyreek Hill WR Ankle Questionable Durham Smythe TE Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Terron Armstead OT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Liam Eichenberg OL Calf Limited Participation In Practice DeShon Elliott S Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Kader Kohou CB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Xavien Howard CB Hip Questionable Elijah Campbell DB Knee Questionable Jalen Ramsey CB Vet rest Limited Participation In Practice Jevon Holland S Knees Questionable Emmanuel Ogbah DE Hamstring Questionable Andrew Van Ginkel LB Oblique Limited Participation In Practice Robert Hunt OL Hamstring Out Cam Smith CB Hamstring Questionable Lester Cotton Sr. OG Hip Full Participation In Practice Austin Jackson OL Oblique Questionable Devon Achane RB Toe Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 16 Injury Reports

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Dolphins or the Cowboys with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cowboys Season Insights

The Cowboys are generating 368.1 total yards per contest on offense this season (sixth-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 294.3 total yards per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Cowboys have been a top-five unit on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank second-best in points per game (30.8) and fifth-best in points allowed per game (18.9).

The Cowboys rank sixth in the NFL with 251.6 passing yards per game, but they've been lifted up by their defense, which ranks fourth-best by surrendering just 176.9 passing yards per contest.

Dallas is compiling 116.5 rushing yards per contest on offense this season (12th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 117.4 rushing yards per game (19th-ranked) on defense.

The Cowboys have fared really well in terms of turnovers, as their turnover margin of +9 ranks third-best in the NFL, with 21 forced turnovers (13th in league) and 12 turnovers committed (first in league).

Cowboys vs. Dolphins Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-1.5)

Dolphins (-1.5) Moneyline: Dolphins (-125), Cowboys (+105)

Dolphins (-125), Cowboys (+105) Total: 49.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Cowboys matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.