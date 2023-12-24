How to Watch Cowboys vs. Dolphins on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (10-4) play the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Cowboys
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
Cowboys Insights
- The Cowboys put up 9.8 more points per game (30.8) than the Dolphins give up (21).
- The Cowboys rack up 368.1 yards per game, 74.7 more yards than the 293.4 the Dolphins allow.
- This season Dallas rushes for 26.1 more yards per game (116.5) than Miami allows (90.4).
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 12 times, 10 fewer times than the Dolphins have forced turnovers (22).
Cowboys Away Performance
- The Cowboys put up 21.7 points per game on the road (9.1 less than their overall average), and give up 22.3 on the road (3.4 more than overall).
- The Cowboys' average yards gained away from home (304.6) is lower than their overall average (368.1). But their average yards conceded in road games (299.1) is higher than overall (294.3).
- Dallas accumulates 200.4 passing yards per game in away games (51.2 less than its overall average), and gives up 150.9 in away games (26 less than overall).
- The Cowboys accumulate 104.1 rushing yards per game in road games (12.4 less than their overall average), and give up 148.3 on the road (30.9 more than overall).
- The Cowboys' offensive third-down percentage away from home (43.3%) is lower than their overall average (48.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (42.7%) is higher than overall (38.3%).
Cowboys Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/30/2023
|Seattle
|W 41-35
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|W 33-13
|NBC
|12/17/2023
|at Buffalo
|L 31-10
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Miami
|-
|FOX
|12/30/2023
|Detroit
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|1/7/2024
|at Washington
|-
|-
