Should you bet on Jalen Tolbert finding his way into the end zone in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Jalen Tolbert score a touchdown against the Dolphins?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Tolbert has caught 17 passes (30 targets) for 200 yards (18.2 per game), and he has one TD this year.

In one of 10 games this season, Tolbert has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Jalen Tolbert Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 18 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 53 0 Week 8 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 9 @Eagles 5 3 49 1 Week 10 Giants 5 2 2 0 Week 11 @Panthers 5 2 12 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 2 49 0 Week 13 Seahawks 1 1 17 0 Week 14 Eagles 1 0 0 0

