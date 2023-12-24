Who’s the Best Team in the Southland? See our Weekly Women's Southland Power Rankings
Seeking an up-to-date view of the Southland and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Southland Power Rankings
1. Lamar
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-5
- Overall Rank: 133rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 29th
- Last Game: L 68-51 vs TCU
Next Game
- Opponent: Loyola Marymount
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
2. SE Louisiana
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-10
- Overall Rank: 152nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 14th
- Last Game: L 48-47 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Nicholls
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
3. Incarnate Word
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 17-8
- Overall Rank: 161st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
- Last Game: W 70-36 vs Texas Lutheran
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Arkansas
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
4. Texas A&M-CC
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-8
- Overall Rank: 192nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 97th
- Last Game: W 77-33 vs Our Lady of the Lake
Next Game
- Opponent: Concordia (TX)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
5. Texas A&M-Commerce
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 10-16
- Overall Rank: 248th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 67th
- Last Game: L 86-53 vs Houston
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
6. Northwestern State
- Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 8-19
- Overall Rank: 259th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 54th
- Last Game: L 75-57 vs Central Arkansas
Next Game
- Opponent: Champion Christian
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30
7. New Orleans
- Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 268th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 143rd
- Last Game: W 83-59 vs Alcorn State
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas A&M-Commerce
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
8. Nicholls
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 9-18
- Overall Rank: 276th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 271st
- Last Game: L 69-50 vs Grambling
Next Game
- Opponent: SE Louisiana
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5
9. Houston Christian
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 6-19
- Overall Rank: 293rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
- Last Game: W 66-40 vs Schreiner
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Texas A&M-CC
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
10. McNeese
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 0-27
- Overall Rank: 359th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 74th
- Last Game: L 88-64 vs Tarleton State
Next Game
- Opponent: UAPB
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
