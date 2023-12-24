The TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) go up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Hawaii matchup.

TCU vs. Hawaii Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline
BetMGM TCU (-5.5) 149.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM

TCU vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

  • TCU has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, six out of the Horned Frogs' 11 games have gone over the point total.
  • Hawaii has won two games against the spread this season.
  • In the Rainbow Warriors' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

TCU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +10000
  • TCU is 38th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+10000), but only 40th, according to computer rankings.
  • The Horned Frogs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +10000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of TCU winning the national championship, based on its +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.