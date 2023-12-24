The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) will face the TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN2.

TCU vs. Hawaii Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 24

Sunday, December 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

TCU Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller: 17.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Micah Peavy: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK JaKobe Coles: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Avery Anderson III: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hawaii Players to Watch

Noel Coleman: 15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 11.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Justin McKoy: 10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 9.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Matthue Cotton: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

TCU vs. Hawaii Stat Comparison

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG TCU AVG TCU Rank 148th 76.3 Points Scored 88.5 8th 77th 66.5 Points Allowed 70.1 156th 249th 35.1 Rebounds 39.1 81st 313th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 10.9 57th 102nd 8.4 3pt Made 6.1 301st 157th 13.9 Assists 20.3 5th 90th 10.7 Turnovers 12.2 216th

