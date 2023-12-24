Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has a tough matchup in Week 16 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are allowing the fourth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 90.4 per game.

On the ground, Pollard has put up a team-best 848 rushing yards on 207 carries (60.6 ypg). He has five rushing touchdowns. Pollard has recorded 51 catches this season for 290 yards.

Pollard vs. the Dolphins

Pollard vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing rusher has put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Dolphins during the 2023 season.

11 opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Miami this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Dolphins this season.

The rush defense of the Dolphins is conceding 90.4 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

Opponents of the Dolphins have put up 13 touchdowns on the ground (0.9 per game). The Dolphins' defense is 19th in the league in that category.

Tony Pollard Rushing Props vs. the Dolphins

Rushing Yards: 54.5 (-115)

Pollard Rushing Insights

Pollard hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in five of his 14 opportunities this season (35.7%).

The Cowboys have passed 56.2% of the time and run 43.8% this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 207 of his team's 393 total rushing attempts this season (52.7%).

Pollard has a rushing touchdown in four of 14 games this season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He has scored five of his team's 41 offensive touchdowns this season (12.2%).

He has 50 carries in the red zone (56.2% of his team's 89 red zone rushes).

Tony Pollard Receiving Props vs the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-115)

Pollard Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pollard has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 35.7% of his games (five of 14).

Pollard has 12.1% of his team's target share (61 targets on 504 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 61 times, averaging 4.8 yards per target (132nd in NFL).

Having played 14 games this season, Pollard has not tallied a TD reception.

With 11 red zone targets, Pollard has been on the receiving end of 12.8% of his team's 86 red zone pass attempts.

Pollard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bills 12/17/2023 Week 15 11 ATT / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/10/2023 Week 14 16 ATT / 59 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 7 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/30/2023 Week 13 20 ATT / 68 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/23/2023 Week 12 13 ATT / 79 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 6 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 11/19/2023 Week 11 12 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs

