Will Tony Pollard Score a Touchdown Against the Dolphins in Week 16?
Should you wager on Tony Pollard scoring a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Miami Dolphins, which kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Tony Pollard score a touchdown against the Dolphins?
Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)
- Pollard's team-high 848 rushing yards (60.6 per game) have come on 207 carries, with five touchdowns.
- Pollard has also caught 51 passes for 290 yards (20.7 per game).
- Pollard has scored multiple rushing touchdowns once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.
Tony Pollard Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|14
|70
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|25
|72
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|23
|122
|0
|3
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|11
|47
|0
|3
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|8
|29
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|15
|30
|0
|6
|80
|0
|Week 8
|Rams
|12
|53
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|@Eagles
|12
|51
|0
|3
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Giants
|15
|55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Panthers
|12
|61
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 12
|Commanders
|13
|79
|1
|6
|24
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|20
|68
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 14
|Eagles
|16
|59
|0
|7
|37
|0
|Week 15
|@Bills
|11
|52
|0
|2
|5
|0
