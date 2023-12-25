Philadelphia (10-4) brings a three-game losing streak into its matchup with New York (5-9) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 14 points. The over/under for the contest is 43 points.

In this week's NFL action, the Eagles go up against the Giants. For those who want to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Sign up to live bet on the Eagles-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Giants vs Eagles on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eagles vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Eagles have been leading after the first quarter in seven games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Giants have been winning three times, have been losing eight times, and have been tied three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

In 14 games this year, the Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 5.5 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 9.6 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Eagles have won the third quarter eight times, been outscored three times, and tied three times.

On offense, Philadelphia is averaging 7.0 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this season. It is giving up 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 14 games this year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored eight times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

In 14 games this season, the Eagles have won the fourth quarter five times, lost eight times, and been knotted up one time.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Eagles vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Eagles have led after the first half in six games this season and have been losing after the first half in eight games.

In 2023, the Giants have been leading after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been trailing after the first half in nine games (2-7), and have been tied after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

The Eagles have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games this season, been outscored in the second half in four games, and been knotted up in the second half in two games.

Philadelphia's offense is averaging 13.4 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 11.2 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games, lost the second half in nine games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

Rep the Eagles or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.