When the Rice Owls play the Texas State Bobcats at 5:30 PM on Tuesday, December 26, our computer model predicts the Owls will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Rice vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Rice (+3.5) Over (59.5) Rice 33, Texas State 28

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Owls.

The Owls' ATS record is 7-3-1 this year.

In games it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year, Rice is 5-1 against the spread.

The Owls have gone over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

The average over/under for Rice games this year is 6.8 less points than the point total of 59.5 for this outing.

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Bobcats' implied win probability is 64.9%.

The Bobcats have five wins in 11 games against the spread this season.

Texas State has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

There have been five Bobcats games (out of 11) that went over the total this year.

Texas State games average 61.0 total points per game this season, 1.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Owls vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 36.0 33.8 40.5 29.5 31.5 38.2 Rice 30.3 26.7 34.3 27.1 24.6 26.0

