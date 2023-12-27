Will Evgenii Dadonov Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 27?
Can we expect Evgenii Dadonov finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Evgenii Dadonov score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Dadonov stats and insights
- In eight of 30 games this season, Dadonov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken three shots in two games against the Blues this season, and has scored one goal.
- On the power play, Dadonov has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Dadonov averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues are allowing 110 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Dadonov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|15:22
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|10:49
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|14:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:24
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|14:04
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
