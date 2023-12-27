Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) and Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks (18-12) meet at American Airlines Center on Wednesday, December 27, tipping off at 8:30 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and BSOH

BSSW and BSOH Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center

Luka Doncic vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison

Stat Luka Doncic Donovan Mitchell Total Fantasy Pts 1613.4 981.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 57.6 44.6 Fantasy Rank 2 13

Luka Doncic vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights

Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Doncic puts up 33.5 points, 8.5 boards and 9.4 assists per game, making 48.9% of shots from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 4 made 3-pointers per game (second in NBA).

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +47 scoring differential overall. They put up 119.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 117.8 per contest (21st in the league).

Dallas loses the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. it collects 42.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 24th in the league, while its opponents grab 46.3 per outing.

The Mavericks make 2.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 15.7 (second-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.9.

Dallas has committed 11.4 turnovers per game (first in NBA play), two fewer than the 13.4 it forces on average (13th in the league).

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 27.7 points, 5.6 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocks.

The Cavaliers score 112 points per game (23rd in NBA) and concede 111.9 (seventh in league) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

Cleveland ranks 15th in the NBA at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 42.9 its opponents average.

The Cavaliers hit 12.4 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), while their opponents have made 12.3 on average.

Cleveland has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 13.8 (ninth in league).

Luka Doncic vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats

Stat Luka Doncic Donovan Mitchell Plus/Minus Per Game 2.6 3.5 Usage Percentage 35.6% 31.4% True Shooting Pct 61.9% 57.9% Total Rebound Pct 12.5% 8.5% Assist Pct 42% 25.1%

