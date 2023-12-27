Mason Marchment will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Dallas Stars face the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. If you'd like to wager on Marchment's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Mason Marchment vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Marchment has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 14:34 on the ice per game.

In nine of 32 games this year, Marchment has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchment has a point in 16 games this year (out of 32), including multiple points five times.

Marchment has posted an assist in a game 10 times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Marchment goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 30.8% chance of Marchment having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 110 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 32 Games 5 21 Points 1 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

