The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) will look to Donovan Mitchell (ninth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game) when they try to overcome Luka Doncic (second in the NBA with 33.5 PPG) and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The Cavaliers are 4.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSOH

BSSW and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Dallas, Texas

Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Cavaliers 114

Mavericks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (+ 4.5)

Cavaliers (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-3.2)

Mavericks (-3.2) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 230.5

In the 2023-24 season, the Mavericks (16-14-0 ATS) and the Cavaliers (16-14-0 ATS) have had similar success against the spread.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 85.7% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (60%).

Cleveland and its opponents have eclipsed the total 53.3% of the time this season (16 out of 30). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (19 out of 30).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Cavaliers are 5-7, while the Mavericks are 15-4 as moneyline favorites.

Mavericks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Mavericks are putting up 119.3 points per game (seventh-ranked in league). They are surrendering 117.8 points per contest at the other end of the court (22nd-ranked).

Dallas ranks third-worst in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds allowed per game. Meanwhile, it is averaging 42.4 rebounds per game (24th-ranked in league).

So far this year, the Mavericks rank 24th in the league in assists, delivering 25.2 per game.

Dallas is forcing 13.4 turnovers per game this season (13th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed just 11.4 turnovers per game (best).

The Mavericks are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.7 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 14th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

