Mavericks vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) are 4.5-point underdogs against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSOH. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-4.5
|231.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas' 30 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points 22 times.
- Dallas has an average point total of 237.1 in its games this year, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Mavericks have compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Dallas has won 15 out of the 19 games, or 78.9%, in which it has been favored.
- Dallas has a record of 9-3, a 75% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.
Mavericks vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Mavericks vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|22
|73.3%
|119.3
|231.3
|117.8
|229.7
|233.8
|Cavaliers
|12
|40%
|112
|231.3
|111.9
|229.7
|222.7
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- The Mavericks are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Five of Mavericks' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Dallas has fared worse at home, covering six times in 14 home games, and 10 times in 16 road games.
- The Mavericks average 7.4 more points per game (119.3) than the Cavaliers allow (111.9).
- Dallas has a 15-7 record against the spread and a 17-5 record overall when putting up more than 111.9 points.
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|16-14
|6-4
|19-11
|Cavaliers
|16-14
|6-1
|16-14
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Cavaliers
|119.3
|112
|7
|23
|15-7
|8-2
|17-5
|8-2
|117.8
|111.9
|22
|7
|5-2
|14-7
|5-2
|16-5
