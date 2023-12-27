Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-13) are up against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) on December 27, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

This season, the Mavericks have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.0% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Cavaliers' opponents have hit.

In games Dallas shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 16-5 overall.

The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 15th.

The 119.3 points per game the Mavericks average are 7.4 more points than the Cavaliers allow (111.9).

Dallas is 17-5 when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks are averaging 121.5 points per game this year at home, which is 4.1 more points than they're averaging in road games (117.4).

Dallas is ceding 118.1 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.7 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (117.4).

At home, the Mavericks are sinking 1.0 more treys per game (16.2) than in road games (15.2). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to away from home (34.9%).

Mavericks Injuries