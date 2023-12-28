Prior to setting your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 17, check out our flex rankings in this article.

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 17

Name Team Position Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB 378.2 25.2 Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR 341.6 24.4 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR 327.5 21.8 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 281.4 20.1 A.J. Brown Eagles WR 280.4 18.7 Keenan Allen Chargers WR 278.9 21.5 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB 267.7 17.8 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR 267.3 17.8 Puka Nacua Rams WR 265.7 17.7 Stefon Diggs Bills WR 251.0 16.7 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR 249.7 17.8 Rachaad White Buccaneers RB 246.0 16.4 D.J. Moore Bears WR 245.2 16.3 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB 242.9 16.2 Breece Hall Jets RB 233.9 15.6 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR 233.2 16.7 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB 227.8 17.5 Amari Cooper Browns WR 227.0 15.1 Alvin Kamara Saints RB 226.1 18.8 Kyren Williams Rams RB 224.9 20.4 Joe Mixon Bengals RB 223.6 14.9 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR 221.6 14.8 Derrick Henry Titans RB 221.2 14.7 Deebo Samuel 49ers WR 220.3 16.9 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR 219.3 15.7 James Cook Bills RB 219.1 14.6 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE 219.0 14.6 Adam Thielen Panthers WR 218.0 14.5 Travis Kelce Chiefs TE 214.8 15.3 Davante Adams Raiders WR 212.2 14.1 Chris Olave Saints WR 211.1 15.1 Nico Collins Texans WR 210.2 16.2 Sam LaPorta Lions TE 210.0 14.0 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB 208.6 13.9 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR 207.8 14.8 Tony Pollard Cowboys RB 200.1 13.3 Jordan Addison Vikings WR 199.8 13.3 Calvin Ridley Jaguars WR 199.4 13.3 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR 198.6 14.2 Garrett Wilson Jets WR 197.9 13.2 George Kittle 49ers TE 197.3 13.2 Rashee Rice Chiefs WR 194.8 13.0 Evan Engram Jaguars TE 194.4 13.0 DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR 191.8 12.8 D'Andre Swift Eagles RB 191.7 12.8 Saquon Barkley Giants RB 190.7 15.9 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR 189.0 12.6 George Pickens Steelers WR 188.4 12.6 Zay Flowers Ravens WR 186.8 12.5 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR 185.4 13.2 David Montgomery Lions RB 184.7 15.4 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB 184.4 14.2 David Njoku Browns TE 183.8 12.3 Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR 183.3 12.2 Joshua Jacobs Raiders RB 181.1 13.9 Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR 180.6 12.0 Jerome Ford Browns RB 179.9 12.0 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB 176.0 13.5 Terry McLaurin Commanders WR 175.5 11.7 Jayden Reed Packers WR 175.1 12.5

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.