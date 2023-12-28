Thursday's game between the UTSA Roadrunners (5-7) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-6) at UTSA Convocation Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-74, with UTSA coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 28.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

San Antonio, Texas Venue: UTSA Convocation Center

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 77, Prairie View A&M 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA

Computer Predicted Spread: UTSA (-2.1)

UTSA (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 151.0

UTSA's record against the spread this season is 3-8-0, while Prairie View A&M's is 5-4-0. A total of seven out of the Roadrunners' games this season have gone over the point total, and four of the Panthers' games have gone over.

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers are being outscored by 5.7 points per game, with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.2 points per game (270th in college basketball), and give up 76.9 per outing (307th in college basketball).

Prairie View A&M records 34.1 rebounds per game (280th in college basketball) while allowing 39.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.2 boards per game.

Prairie View A&M connects on 5.3 three-pointers per game (336th in college basketball) at a 31.5% rate (263rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

Prairie View A&M has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 4.2 per game, committing 12.8 (268th in college basketball) while forcing 17.0 (sixth in college basketball).

