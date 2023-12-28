The UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) will face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Game Information

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

  • Charles Smith IV: 14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brian Myles: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Chris Felix Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andre Nunley: 6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Gazelas: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

UTSA Players to Watch

  • Christian Tucker: 14 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Carlton Linguard: 10.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Dre Fuller Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Wyatt: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Trey Edmonds: 7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank
80th 80.2 Points Scored 70.6 274th
346th 81.2 Points Allowed 78.1 319th
30th 41.7 Rebounds 35.7 222nd
45th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 10.1 103rd
20th 10.1 3pt Made 4.8 345th
138th 14.2 Assists 9.2 356th
121st 11.2 Turnovers 13.6 309th

