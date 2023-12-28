The UTSA Roadrunners (5-5) will face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Prairie View A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Charles Smith IV: 14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Brian Myles: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Chris Felix Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Andre Nunley: 6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Gazelas: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UTSA Players to Watch

Christian Tucker: 14 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Carlton Linguard: 10.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Dre Fuller Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Isaiah Wyatt: 10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Trey Edmonds: 7.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prairie View A&M vs. UTSA Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank 80th 80.2 Points Scored 70.6 274th 346th 81.2 Points Allowed 78.1 319th 30th 41.7 Rebounds 35.7 222nd 45th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 10.1 103rd 20th 10.1 3pt Made 4.8 345th 138th 14.2 Assists 9.2 356th 121st 11.2 Turnovers 13.6 309th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.