How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sam Houston Stats Insights
- Sam Houston has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.1% from the field.
- The Bearkats are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 117th.
- The Bearkats score 5.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (65.5).
- When it scores more than 65.5 points, Sam Houston is 4-3.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison
- Sam Houston is putting up more points at home (72.8 per game) than away (67.7).
- At home, the Bearkats concede 69 points per game. On the road, they give up 74.4.
- Beyond the arc, Sam Houston drains fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (30.9%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 63-62
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/15/2023
|Texas State
|L 73-60
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|L 76-64
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/2/2024
|Dallas
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.