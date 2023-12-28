The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2) will look to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-7) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • Sam Houston has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.1% from the field.
  • The Bearkats are the 187th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 117th.
  • The Bearkats score 5.6 more points per game (71.1) than the Red Raiders give up to opponents (65.5).
  • When it scores more than 65.5 points, Sam Houston is 4-3.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison

  • Sam Houston is putting up more points at home (72.8 per game) than away (67.7).
  • At home, the Bearkats concede 69 points per game. On the road, they give up 74.4.
  • Beyond the arc, Sam Houston drains fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.6), and shoots a lower percentage away (30.6%) than at home (30.9%) too.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 UL Monroe W 63-62 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/15/2023 Texas State L 73-60 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Grand Canyon L 76-64 Grand Canyon University Arena
12/28/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
1/2/2024 Dallas - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
1/6/2024 Louisiana Tech - Bernard Johnson Coliseum

