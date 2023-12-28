The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-2) play the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Information

Sam Houston Players to Watch

Davon Barnes: 15.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Damon Nicholas Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Lamar Wilkerson: 12.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaden Ray: 7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Kian Scroggins: 8.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Joe Toussaint: 14.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Warren Washington: 9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

9.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Darrion Williams: 10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK

10 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK Pop Isaacs: 13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Devan Cambridge: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sam Houston vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison

Texas Tech Rank Texas Tech AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank 167th 75.6 Points Scored 72.7 237th 84th 66.8 Points Allowed 71.4 192nd 122nd 38 Rebounds 37.5 147th 87th 10.4 Off. Rebounds 10 109th 120th 8.2 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 207th 13.1 Assists 13.8 170th 97th 10.8 Turnovers 12.9 261st

